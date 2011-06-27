Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Traded UP
Owned a 1993 Corvette and I really liked it. The ride was a little harsh but it was fun to drive. I never liked the style after 1996. When the C6 cam out I went to look at them and I liked the style and the horsepower.The interior was better,with better design. After 2 years of research I decided to buy my 2007 Corvette. I glad that I did. After owning it 5 months, I feel that I can say that the ride is smooth,its like driving a regular car. The only options that I order were the chrome wheels,3LT,automatic trans and monterey red. If you really enjoy a well built and fast sports car this is it. Make sure you take it for a test ride before purchasing. ,
Z06 earned my respect
I was not until recently a big Corvette fan. But I have changed my mind after owning the Z06 for the last month. It is the fastest car I have ever driven, even faster than the Lamborghini Gallardo ($200g's) a friend brought by to compare to the Z06. The handling is superb and for normal driving it is very comfortable. Everything about the car says quality. Large multi-piston brakes, advanced electronic traction control, design and attention to detail. The Goodyear Eagle Runflats stick to the road like they are part of it. The gearbox seems a little heavy but I haven't missed a shift and the throw is short and fast. I have never had a car that attracts so much attention. A great car.
2007 Corvette Z06 Road and Track car
Bought the car new off showroom for sticker. Read the reviews in various magazines and not disappointed. Improved the car for open road racing. I've have speed tested (9 y/o car) to 191mph and still had more left, but running at 5600ft altitude. The LS7 engine isn't hard to get extra horsepower with a modest investment. Car has been solid and really not may repairs, and that's with 57,000 miles and still manages to get 25mpg on the road. There is nothing in that price range for the performance you get. This is my 3rd Vette. Just recently ran my 5th open road race (Silver State) much of it over 160mph without any problems. That's performance engineering. Recently had to replace fuel sensor. Apparently happens frequently at 62000miles. Some squeaks and rattles developed by not to bad. Just campaigned the car in the Silver State Classic in the 155mph class without any problems. The air conditioning compressor will need replacement so took off belt. Drove the car back home some 2200 miles with a combined mpg of 30+, now that's economy!
68 Vett When we got married 07 Vett 40 yrs later
Buy a Battery Tender , GM Should have had one on the car , The Key fob is kind of funky , Garage door openers , Cell Phones , Sent in to the Twilight Zone , Other than that Its a Great Car , I am 6ft 3 , a lot of leg room , 68 vette was 1/4 mile fast ,07 is fast and quick as Far as You want to GO !
America has arrived
I was never a Corvette fan, until the arrival of the C6. The new covered head lights, and smaller cleaner looks caught my eye, along with a more reasonable price tag than other cars I was considering. I could not be more happy with this car. It rides better than my friend's Carrera S at half the price. The engine pulls from a 1000 rpm's in any gear. Phenomenol braking and superb handling, and it looks right at home next to Gallardos and F430s. The overall fun for the money factor of this car is unequaled. America has arrived at the party. This vehicle is finally a world class competitor in the sports car arena.
