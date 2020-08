Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1994 Chevrolet Corvette for purchase. The C4 generation of Corvettes is proudly the best bang for your buck in the collectible sports car market today. The generation evolved throughout the run and was a forward thinking car setting several US industry firsts. The Corvette C4 came standard with an electronic dashboard with a digital liquid crystal display dash, with graphics for speed and RPMand digital displays for other important engine functions. The C4 represented a clean break from the previous generation of Corvette with a completely new chassis and modern, sleeker styling. Since emissions regulations were still changing and electronic engine management was in its infancy, horsepower was, compared to earlier generations, low. Therefore, the primary design emphasis, at least for the launch, was on handling and braking, with all-independent suspension with light-weight suspension and wheels, and all new brakes with aluminum calipers. These cars were very nimble and gave the driver a road hugging, V8 powered experience that was unmatched by any other US produced vehicle of the time. The 1994 offered here is dressed in black on black and shows very well and is neat and tidy throughout. The car comes with receipts showing over $4,000 in recent service work for a full engine out and rebuild. The car runs like new and is ready for its next owner. It rides on 255/45ZR17 in the front and 275/40ZR17 in the rear. Highlights include power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, tilt steering wheel, AM/FM cassette , rear cargo shade, tools to remove the top and white letter tires. This car is sure to please and is ready for the next owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY22P9R5107039

Stock: B3123 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No