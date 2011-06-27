Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I bought the truck new in 2011. Regular cab 1 Lt 4X4 Currently the frame rails have rust up and down them. I expect the rust to eat through the thin frame rails in less than 10 years from now. My 99 Dakota has thicker frame rails and also more black paint on them.

nickb85 , 01/17/2013

After having 2 friends buying colorados and the good review i went and bought a new one in august 2011. I just bought the lt1 2wd with auto trans. For first month everything was great. Then when starting truck it would spit and sputter until it made this weird vacuum noise. took to dealer and they put new parts on and still didnt help. Then my turn signal switch started messing up. Last but not least when starting it makes a bad chain dragging noise that we have yet to figure out. this happened with less then 4k miles and i keep extra good care of my vehicles. Looking to trade in for a import truck. my 95z28 with 130k miles has no problems. but a new truck has a lot. I wouldnt buy again.