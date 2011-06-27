Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Craig , 09/18/2017 LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A)

Something so simple as replacing a headlamp they have to make it so you can't reach it. I tore my arm into shreds trying to first pull out the burnt out bulb and then insert the new one. You can't get to the space. My arm is scratched up and bloody, and even after I'm not sure if I got the new bulb seated in there correctly.