Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Replacing parts nightmare
Craig, 09/18/2017
LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful
Something so simple as replacing a headlamp they have to make it so you can't reach it. I tore my arm into shreds trying to first pull out the burnt out bulb and then insert the new one. You can't get to the space. My arm is scratched up and bloody, and even after I'm not sure if I got the new bulb seated in there correctly.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing Truck
PTJOE, 12/05/2010
25 of 77 people found this review helpful
Looked at all available options in the small truck field. Dodge, Ford, etc. For price and looks, this truck was the winner by far. After putting my first 1000 miles on it, I am very impressed to say the least. Fuel economy is as good or better than my four cylinder small car. Rides like a dream. Looks like a keeper for me. Can' get the wife to let me drive it. lol
