  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Colorado
5(72%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(14%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale
List Price Range
$12,497 - $13,998
Used Colorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck

BestShopper, 08/08/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my second Colorado Z71 Crew Cab. Loved my 2004, so bought another one. Based on my research, it has the best mileage in its class. Ride is great for a truck. People often comment on the nice ride. Back seat is very roomy.

Report Abuse

New Truck

whitedl, 01/01/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The Colorado I purchased has chrome accents and running boards. With the 17 inch aluminum wheels and metallic paint it is very sporty and looks good. The ride is smooth and the 5 cylinder engine has plenty of snap. The leather interior is nice, the only thing I do not like is the console area and heat/AC controls. For as nice as everything else is that part seems a bit cheaply done.

Report Abuse

comfortable ride and very quiet

Lloyd Croskey, 11/02/2016
LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The quietest vehicle I've ever owned

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

FIRST TIME COLORADO OWNER

B.J.N, 04/05/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We wanted a 4wd crew cab the full sized trucks were way to expensive for what we needed a truck for so we found this truck and test drove it it was quiet smooth and has plenty of power it had all the options we wanted plus a rebate .We had a 2006 sierra regular cab and think our new truck rides just as good plus has many more options being an LT2 very happy so far

Report Abuse

Excellent in every way but power

Lloyd C, 10/17/2016
LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought it new in 2010. The 2.9 engine is a little small, but great in every other way.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles