Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
This is my second Colorado Z71 Crew Cab. Loved my 2004, so bought another one. Based on my research, it has the best mileage in its class. Ride is great for a truck. People often comment on the nice ride. Back seat is very roomy.
New Truck
The Colorado I purchased has chrome accents and running boards. With the 17 inch aluminum wheels and metallic paint it is very sporty and looks good. The ride is smooth and the 5 cylinder engine has plenty of snap. The leather interior is nice, the only thing I do not like is the console area and heat/AC controls. For as nice as everything else is that part seems a bit cheaply done.
comfortable ride and very quiet
The quietest vehicle I've ever owned
FIRST TIME COLORADO OWNER
We wanted a 4wd crew cab the full sized trucks were way to expensive for what we needed a truck for so we found this truck and test drove it it was quiet smooth and has plenty of power it had all the options we wanted plus a rebate .We had a 2006 sierra regular cab and think our new truck rides just as good plus has many more options being an LT2 very happy so far
Excellent in every way but power
I bought it new in 2010. The 2.9 engine is a little small, but great in every other way.
