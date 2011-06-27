Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.44.4 ft.52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono37.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono34.8 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.73.8 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.155.5 in.
Length212.6 in.212.6 in.237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Curb weight3998 lbs.3998 lbs.4347 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dove Gray
