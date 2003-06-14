Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me

The Crew Cab long bed is,well, long. The cavernous space inside makes it worth while! Getting used to the length and dual rear wheels took only a few days. The venerable 454 is as bullet proof as ever- I am turning 95,000 miles and all I do is change the oil and get the occasional tune-up. Everything works inside and out and the interior and paint even looks great after 8 years. What's the downside? Gas. At only 10- 12 MPG ( I did get 13 once!) I don't pass too man gas stations.

