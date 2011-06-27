  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 C/K 2500 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,741 - $3,593
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2000 GMC 4dr crew SLT

Bowhunter, 11/06/2002
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride.

Report Abuse

Best truck going

Chevrolet Man, 01/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them.

Report Abuse

Good, Great, can't complain

jeri, 08/01/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my truck, it's roomy,inside and out. Good looking auto.

Report Abuse

Get yours Soon

Mesquitebean, 03/08/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great Truck! Good Looking. Very Reliable. Last of the classic body style. Good pulling power w/good fuel mileage. Worth every penny!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles