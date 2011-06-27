Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Chevrolet Man , 01/21/2008

I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them.