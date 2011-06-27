  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8-engine lineup, familiar sheetmetal, no-nonsense interior design.
  • Decade-old technology in a marketplace with more modern selections available.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,512 - $3,121
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid workhorse pickup, but the old design pales next to its more modern competition.

Vehicle overview

General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-three-quarter- and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice-versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.

Most truck lovers know by now that an all-new Chevrolet pickup is in showrooms. Dubbed Silverado, this model is currently available as 1500 and 2500 light-duty models, with the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks following next year. So it's not surprising that no changes are on tap for the carryover 2000 heavy-duty C/K Series pickup. In fact, only a single exterior paint color change, from Meadow Green to Emerald Green, separates these new C/Ks from the 1999 versions.

Four-wheel antilock braking is standard fare. Correctly fitted, a C/K Series pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top LS trim package is specified.

When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cab design, and short box or long box cargo-bed size. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from three different engines (including a diesel), and then decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. After that, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.

We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying, they want one tailored to their own specific needs. Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind heavy-duty truck.

2000 Highlights

One new paint color. Last year for "C/K" nomenclature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 GMC 4dr crew SLT
Bowhunter,11/06/2002
Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride.
Best truck going
Chevrolet Man,01/21/2008
I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them.
Good, Great, can't complain
jeri,08/01/2003
I love my truck, it's roomy,inside and out. Good looking auto.
Awesome Truck!
Great Truck,09/23/2008
This is the best truck ever made. Very few repairs ever done to it and it has 98,000 and going strong still. Unfortunatley the gas is expensive but you dont buy trucks for gas mileage. Overall this truck is my baby and I'll never give it up.
See all 10 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series

Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 2500 Series Crew Cab, C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,549.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,753.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,703.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series lease specials

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles