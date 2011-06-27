Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED GREEN95CHEVY , 02/28/2004 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I BOUGHT THIS TRUCK WITH 180000 MILES ON IT.LOVE THE 6.5 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE. LOTS OF POWER AND EXCELLENT FUEL MILEAGE. I AM GETTING 18 TO 20 MPG. NOT BAD FOR A 7000 LB. 4WD PICKUP. IT IS A GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO BUYING A $40K.DURAMAX. Report Abuse

1995 Chevy K2500 4WD Ext Cab LB 6.5L TD de.vann , 05/07/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful For those seeking a fast truck, this ain't it. The 6.5L Turbo Diesel doesn't make the rear end chirp the pavement, but rather it feels more like the street is being pulled towards you. There's alot of negative hype about the 6.5 Chevy Diesel. Don't listen to it. The key is simply maintenance. The truck runs as good as the day I bought it. Oil changes, transmission services, air/fuel filter replacements, and a few minor repairs are all that's needed to keep this motor running in top shape. Report Abuse

#1 diesel dog , 06/08/2003 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Diesel engine has a lot of torque and gives good fuel mileage. Large 34 galon fuel tank means long trips require few stops. Ride quality is excellent. Report Abuse

Chevy Reliabililty Michael , 10/04/2005 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck from neighboor, with 183,000 miles. Used only for pulling a 32 ft trailer. This truck has plenty of power could be a little better on the acceleration. Interior could be better equipped vent placement etc. Gas mileage isn't too bad, only bad part is filling the 34 gallon tank up. Only mechanical problems I have had are the carrier bearing and ac recharge. Overall the truck is built well can with stand anything, thrown at it. Report Abuse