  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 C/K 2500 Series
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,750
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

RV and Commuter

mikeband, 10/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For nearly eleven years this truck has taken me back and forth to work and when I go on vacation I carry my vacation home with me. On weekends it hauls lumber and garden supplies and trash to the dump. It has performed brilliantly.

Report Abuse

2500

my truck, 11/12/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great truck. mine has a lot of mods.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles