Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
The 1996 Chevrolet Z71 is a great truck.
I bought the truck used with 157,000 miles on it. I've put nearly 20,000 on it since I had it which is about a year. The only things that really went wrong was the alternator went out and a pulley on the belt od=f the alternator which is just normal. I also had the foer wheel drive checked out but nothing major was wrong. I am usually a Ford person but buying the Z71 was a wise choice. I think it is as good as the F-150 trucks I had before it. I will probably drive it till it drops. It was well worth what I payed for it. The motor has plenty of power. It pulls a travel trailer easily. It gets around 20 miles per gallon which is good for a full size truck. I'll keep it till it quits.
LIKE A ROCK
In five years, she has never seen a garage other than for standard maintence (oil changes, ect.). Love the first year VORTEC engine. Lots of power if you are willing to scarifice the gas mileage. In my opinion I will never own another truck.
Great Truck
Have 170,000 miles and still going strong. Powerful Vortech 350 best GM has ever had in my book. Only problems to date are thermostat, u-joint , and one fuel pump but that's no big deal with the amount of miles. Drive it till the wheels fall off, but the way its going i don't know if that will ever happen. GREAT TRUCK!
1996 Chevy 4x4 1500 EXT Cab
I've had my Chevy for a little bit over a year now and it hasn't let me down yet and sure doesn't show no signs of stopping. With 122,000k the truck still runs great and the engine still good as new.
Favorite Truck Yet
Well i bought the truck to upgrade from a single cab 92 cheyenne. it was the best decision i have made with trucks. it has american racing 20" wheels and a nice paint job. i love it.
