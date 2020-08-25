Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me

8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C/K 1500 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  • 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne
    used

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne

    136,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,987

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    173,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado
    used

    1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    234,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado
    used

    1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    159,520 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace
    used

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    164,136 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,888

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace
    used

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    112,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    2,275 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
    used

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

    135,990 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.538 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
The 1996 Chevrolet Z71 is a great truck.
bubbaman42,12/22/2012
I bought the truck used with 157,000 miles on it. I've put nearly 20,000 on it since I had it which is about a year. The only things that really went wrong was the alternator went out and a pulley on the belt od=f the alternator which is just normal. I also had the foer wheel drive checked out but nothing major was wrong. I am usually a Ford person but buying the Z71 was a wise choice. I think it is as good as the F-150 trucks I had before it. I will probably drive it till it drops. It was well worth what I payed for it. The motor has plenty of power. It pulls a travel trailer easily. It gets around 20 miles per gallon which is good for a full size truck. I'll keep it till it quits.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
C/K 1500 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Drivetrain
to