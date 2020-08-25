Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 136,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,987
- 173,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,988
- 234,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 159,520 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 164,136 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$10,888
- 112,000 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 2,275 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 135,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.538 Reviews
Report abuse
bubbaman42,12/22/2012
I bought the truck used with 157,000 miles on it. I've put nearly 20,000 on it since I had it which is about a year. The only things that really went wrong was the alternator went out and a pulley on the belt od=f the alternator which is just normal. I also had the foer wheel drive checked out but nothing major was wrong. I am usually a Ford person but buying the Z71 was a wise choice. I think it is as good as the F-150 trucks I had before it. I will probably drive it till it drops. It was well worth what I payed for it. The motor has plenty of power. It pulls a travel trailer easily. It gets around 20 miles per gallon which is good for a full size truck. I'll keep it till it quits.