Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me

1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Cheyenne 4WD 5.0L V8 EFI 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive5.0L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 5.0L V8 EFI, 4WD.Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GCEK19HXS1207694

Stock: LS141607B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020