Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

Would be good Jon Smith , 09/23/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Would be good but the car just keeps having problems, IAT, HUBS go out, Slave cylinders go out multiple times and then contaminate the clutch but That problem starts with the master cylinder which is usually repaired wrong at dealers for cost cutting-they replace the slave not the master cylinder. almost cost my life in an accident! Trans went out, Radio went out twice the replaced one was remanufactured, not NEW under warranty. speakers go out, throttle cable rusted and would make the throttle stick or not move-thus no driving or very high revs. The car would be great if GM wasn't so Cheap! and that intake manifold design is crap. Report Abuse

Great car! hannam , 10/15/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I drove this car for almost a year before someone ran a red light and totaled it. Looks great for the price, easy to drive and great for a first car! I bought it with 90k and drove it to 100k. I did have a few issues with it. The backseat was really difficult to access. If you buy with the original radio, be aware that installing a new radio could put you in the $200-300 range as the system is connected to many other things in the car (like the beeps for when your car door is open). AC went out around 94,000 miles. The lights below around the gearshift went out, and I had to hit the gearshift to make them come back on. All in all, I'm still happy with the purchase and sad to lose it. Report Abuse

First New Car rdaub , 03/27/2013 9 of 13 people found this review helpful 2004 Cavalier was my first NEW car purchase {had purchased used cars prior}. After 180,000+ miles can not really complain. It did what it was purchased to do - used as a commuter car, averaging over 400+ miles per week. After all of those miles, still getting 30+ mpg. Yes road-noisy ride, cd no longer works, replaced clutch after 175,000+ miles, shifter needs replaced [hard to get into 1st or 2nd, really loose]. But for a "basic $10,000.00 car" in 2004, it has been a worthy vehicle. Report Abuse

Dont buy a 2004 cavalier RUN!!!! hatecavalier04 , 02/13/2012 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my cavalier.......when it is running! dont ever buy one I bought it with 65,000 miles on it and it has been worked on more than I have driven it. I take very good care of my cars but with this one it doesn't matter. It is cheaply made everywhere you look.it had an electrical problem which I spent a fortune to fix, probably way more than the car is worth. My cd player, radio and interior lights do not work still. If I try to put a fuse in it it just sparks...Im sure there is a short some where but im not putting any more money in this car. I have replaced the alternator multiple times with brand new ones. It dry starts, gauges dont work, replaced timing chain kit, etc. on and on Report Abuse