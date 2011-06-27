Used 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

Lots of problems bikrchick , 10/03/2003 12 of 13 people found this review helpful rebuilt transmission, steering gear, heater core, 3 instrument clusters, 2 alternators, bad brakes, bad spark plug wires, bad strut mounts, mystery problem with voltage idiot light and digital odometer display Report Abuse

This Car is awful! CavalierHater , 06/02/2004 18 of 21 people found this review helpful I've had this cavalier for 2 years now and I just cant get it out of the shop. Besides it being ugly and small, the car has had bad brakes, bad spark plugs put in, very bad gas milage, engine mount problems, alignment problems, bad computer system, oil leaks, cracked air seals, not to mentino all the other problems i've fixed. DONT EVER BUYY A CAVALIER, EVER!!

Caviliers Are Great Cars Donna Jones , 02/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car. I live on a limited income and can not purchase a brand new car. So, when I got the chance to purchase this car, even though its age was high, I fell in love with it. This car handles good on the road, I love the braking system, and couldn't ask for a more roomier car.

Cheap ride Import Owner , 10/01/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We've had our Cavalier for several months, and I've logged a quite a few miles on it. Overall, this is a nice car for costing a few thousand dollars. It's fairly zippy around in town and can get around at freeway speeds just fine with a little coaxing. It works like a tool should, but is not as enjoyable to drive as most other cars I've driven.