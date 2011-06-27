Used 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lots of problems
rebuilt transmission, steering gear, heater core, 3 instrument clusters, 2 alternators, bad brakes, bad spark plug wires, bad strut mounts, mystery problem with voltage idiot light and digital odometer display
This Car is awful!
I've had this cavalier for 2 years now and I just cant get it out of the shop. Besides it being ugly and small, the car has had bad brakes, bad spark plugs put in, very bad gas milage, engine mount problems, alignment problems, bad computer system, oil leaks, cracked air seals, not to mentino all the other problems i've fixed. DONT EVER BUYY A CAVALIER, EVER!!
Caviliers Are Great Cars
I love this car. I live on a limited income and can not purchase a brand new car. So, when I got the chance to purchase this car, even though its age was high, I fell in love with it. This car handles good on the road, I love the braking system, and couldn't ask for a more roomier car.
Cheap ride
We've had our Cavalier for several months, and I've logged a quite a few miles on it. Overall, this is a nice car for costing a few thousand dollars. It's fairly zippy around in town and can get around at freeway speeds just fine with a little coaxing. It works like a tool should, but is not as enjoyable to drive as most other cars I've driven.
Slow but steady wins the race
I have been driving this car for over 10 years without any problems. It has 180,000 miles on it and no major repairs. Replaced exhaust due to rust, but I live in the snow belt so lots of road salt. An edging of rust just starting along the bottom of the doors. With Nokia tires I have driven this car thru blizzards and floods. As a single mom, I need reliability. It has never left me stranded. It is a no-frills version, so there were no gadgets to breakdown. Still gets 30 mpg and the interior still looks like new. Seats have been very durable. I don't think you can go wrong buying a used Cavalier if you are looking for basic transportation. This has been the best car!
