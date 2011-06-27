  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(29%)4(45%)3(12%)2(14%)1(0%)
3.9
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A freaking amazing car

Chevy4life, 03/12/2010
I am a ASE certified Automotive Mechanic so please do not brush me off. This car is a simple yet elegant car that i push to the breaking point every day and its probably in my garage right now laughing at me saying is that all you've got? It needs a few improvements like power windows and about another 40 HP couldn't hurt rither it gets me where i need to go and i know from experience i will probably own this car for the next 10 years at least

'97 Cavalier Rally Sport

jessicab5808, 04/15/2010
It gets you from point A to B, but it rusts easy and overall i HATE it

165,000 miles and still running strong

RICK C, 09/25/2009
Bought the car for a 100 bucks 2 yrs ago. It sat in grass for 2 yrs before I bought it so the under-carriage and lower rocker panels are shot. I spent 700 in new brakes, tires, gas tank, wheel bearing, fuel filter and a tune-up and it has ran great since. The 2.2 engine did have a head-gasket leak (weeping coolant outside the block) I added a bottle of hapco head-gasket sealant into the coolant a yr and a 1/2 ago and that fixed it. Gas mileage average is 28mpg's. Overall I'm pleased with my purchase and hear that these engines can go well into the 200k range easy.

1997 cavilier z24

jon, 10/29/2009
the car has held up nice other than the paint sracthes easy, i only have 68000 miles on it now and have bought it brand new. in all these years i used synthetic oil, installed a cold air intake. and tires and brakes and a altenator. so i feel real proud of this great purchase

I love my car

socalqt, 05/13/2010
My 1997 Chevy Cavalier was my very first car, and I haven't looked back. It's sporty, small, and gets AMAZING gas mileage. A friend and I drove to San Francisco from Los Angeles on one tank of gas and it only costs $40.00 to fill the tank! I bought it at 72,000 miles and I'm up to 103,000+ with little to no problems. No serious mechanical issues so far, the interior kind of fell apart (mostly the previous owners fault). I'm so happy with my car, she's my baby. She's been so good to be and I couldn't be happier!

