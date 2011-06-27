Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

A freaking amazing car Chevy4life , 03/12/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I am a ASE certified Automotive Mechanic so please do not brush me off. This car is a simple yet elegant car that i push to the breaking point every day and its probably in my garage right now laughing at me saying is that all you've got? It needs a few improvements like power windows and about another 40 HP couldn't hurt rither it gets me where i need to go and i know from experience i will probably own this car for the next 10 years at least Report Abuse

'97 Cavalier Rally Sport jessicab5808 , 04/15/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful It gets you from point A to B, but it rusts easy and overall i HATE it Report Abuse

165,000 miles and still running strong RICK C , 09/25/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car for a 100 bucks 2 yrs ago. It sat in grass for 2 yrs before I bought it so the under-carriage and lower rocker panels are shot. I spent 700 in new brakes, tires, gas tank, wheel bearing, fuel filter and a tune-up and it has ran great since. The 2.2 engine did have a head-gasket leak (weeping coolant outside the block) I added a bottle of hapco head-gasket sealant into the coolant a yr and a 1/2 ago and that fixed it. Gas mileage average is 28mpg's. Overall I'm pleased with my purchase and hear that these engines can go well into the 200k range easy. Report Abuse

1997 cavilier z24 jon , 10/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful the car has held up nice other than the paint sracthes easy, i only have 68000 miles on it now and have bought it brand new. in all these years i used synthetic oil, installed a cold air intake. and tires and brakes and a altenator. so i feel real proud of this great purchase Report Abuse