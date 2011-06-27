Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car!!! Tiffany , 06/23/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my third Cavalier: I've had an '87 Z-24 (BEST CAR EVER!), '88 wagon, and now a '91 RS Sedan. I have never had any major problems with any of them. These cars are reliable - never afraid to take them anywhere! The radios are awesome with kickin' bass! The mileage has been superb and the comfort and styling of the Cavalier is the best! Report Abuse

A few Problems AngryBrian , 02/14/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Runs good and always starts on cold days, constantly has electrical problems. A great car to start out with, relatively hardy car. Had a power window motor go up in smoke (no damage). I would recommend looking over the wiring before buying. Other than that a great car with everything a student would need to get around.