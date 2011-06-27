  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Caprice
4.0
3 reviews
Tow with this instead of SUV

lambdapro, 03/06/2002
Get theV92 trailering package. Limited slip, HD condenser, HD alternator, HD radiator with "hurricane" mechanical fan, engine oil cooler, 2.93 gears. Add '96 police 5/8" ball joints, HD F&R anti-sway bars, 3.42 gears, Impala wheels, high load 275/50/17 tires, new silverado deep transmission pan, police power steering cooler. And you have a wagon the equivalent to Fleetwood V4P capable of towing 7000 pounds. But it drives and performs like a wagon and still gets over 21 mpg.

A reliable hauler.

lschultz, 06/10/2003
I bought the car used in 2000 with 68,000 miles. My wife hauls the kids around and we all pull a travel trailer with our Caprice. I have the 5.7 liter engine that is great. I perform regular maint. and have had no major problems. For the flexability and the capability the wagon is hard to beat. It's too bad they are no longer produced. Leave it to GM to Kill a winner.

Cool family car

Jason, 11/14/2016
powerful car capable of carrying 8 people as the car has third row seating. The seats fold down to give 8x4 ft of cargo space. And carries full size spare and Jack internally. This car combines the versatility of a mini van in a cooler package. Only work outside routine maintenance was the radiator needing to be replaced and speedometer needing minor work.

