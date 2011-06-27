Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

Tow with this instead of SUV lambdapro , 03/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Get theV92 trailering package. Limited slip, HD condenser, HD alternator, HD radiator with "hurricane" mechanical fan, engine oil cooler, 2.93 gears. Add '96 police 5/8" ball joints, HD F&R anti-sway bars, 3.42 gears, Impala wheels, high load 275/50/17 tires, new silverado deep transmission pan, police power steering cooler. And you have a wagon the equivalent to Fleetwood V4P capable of towing 7000 pounds. But it drives and performs like a wagon and still gets over 21 mpg. Report Abuse

A reliable hauler. lschultz , 06/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car used in 2000 with 68,000 miles. My wife hauls the kids around and we all pull a travel trailer with our Caprice. I have the 5.7 liter engine that is great. I perform regular maint. and have had no major problems. For the flexability and the capability the wagon is hard to beat. It's too bad they are no longer produced. Leave it to GM to Kill a winner.