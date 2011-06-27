1994 Chevrolet Caprice Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,678
Used Caprice for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag added. New base engine for sedan is a 200-horsepower, 4.3-liter V8. Optional on sedan and standard on wagon is a more powerful 260-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8. Automatic transmissions get electronic controls. Pass-Key II is a standard theft-deterrent system, and CFC-free refrigerant is added to air conditioning systems.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Caprice.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LT1 Fan,06/29/2009
I had 2 Caprices - an ex-cop car and a wagon. Both were equipped with the now- legendary LT1. My Cop car was purchased with 58K on the odo and the only necessary repair during its life was a starter which was cheap and installed in less than a half an hour. Car was bulletproof and with the plethora of bolt-on aftermarket parts was an absolute blast to drive. Engine was flawless and never leaked, missed or failed to start. My wagon, after being beaten for 90K miles road like a Caddy with a simple, $600 overhaul of the entire suspension. My buddy's Caprice has over 220K on it and the valve covers have never been removed. Superb cars that GM should've kept refining.
TDM,02/11/2010
Got ours,fulylded lther seat,4.3L,at 32K frm retd couple who got it new.Safe to say it's never been abused.Hwy Mpg at 32K was 30.5 obsving spd lmts,cruise,& fully loaded.It's had only 1 tuneup.Last rd trip at 140K was 29.1 mpg.If mass is #1 factor in safety this size leads the way.Comfort? One revwer said it was like drving a livingroom dn the rd.Couldn't agree more.Yet it handles superbly in all cond's.The 6way seat holds the drver in grt drving posture while he compltely escapes normal drving fatigue-all day!Dependable? We've replaced only the water pump.All sched mntnance perfmed.Eng smokefree leaks 1qt in 3K (fixable).Still rustfree.Trade?No thx. The combo is just too good-what a ride!
coprice,05/16/2002
I bought the car 2 years ago with 162,000 miles for $3200 on eBay from a local city police department. I drive the car 85 miles for day to work and get 20 mpg. It's big, roomy and solid. Now with almost 200,000 miles (engine replaced at 87,000 by police dept) a few things are wearing out but nothing of a siginificant cost.
Bob,08/01/2006
This is, and has always been, a beautiful driving and riding car. Bought it new. No major repairs, ever. Gas mileage is great for a car of this size (approx. 20 mpg overall). Oil changed regularly at 3000 miles. If it were my only car, it wouldn't be for sale
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Caprice
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
- 2020 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro