  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet Caprice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Caprice for Sale
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,678
Used Caprice for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. New base engine for sedan is a 200-horsepower, 4.3-liter V8. Optional on sedan and standard on wagon is a more powerful 260-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8. Automatic transmissions get electronic controls. Pass-Key II is a standard theft-deterrent system, and CFC-free refrigerant is added to air conditioning systems.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Caprice.

5(89%)
4(5%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GM was dumb to discontinue this line
LT1 Fan,06/29/2009
I had 2 Caprices - an ex-cop car and a wagon. Both were equipped with the now- legendary LT1. My Cop car was purchased with 58K on the odo and the only necessary repair during its life was a starter which was cheap and installed in less than a half an hour. Car was bulletproof and with the plethora of bolt-on aftermarket parts was an absolute blast to drive. Engine was flawless and never leaked, missed or failed to start. My wagon, after being beaten for 90K miles road like a Caddy with a simple, $600 overhaul of the entire suspension. My buddy's Caprice has over 220K on it and the valve covers have never been removed. Superb cars that GM should've kept refining.
Nothing to trade up to.
TDM,02/11/2010
Got ours,fulylded lther seat,4.3L,at 32K frm retd couple who got it new.Safe to say it's never been abused.Hwy Mpg at 32K was 30.5 obsving spd lmts,cruise,& fully loaded.It's had only 1 tuneup.Last rd trip at 140K was 29.1 mpg.If mass is #1 factor in safety this size leads the way.Comfort? One revwer said it was like drving a livingroom dn the rd.Couldn't agree more.Yet it handles superbly in all cond's.The 6way seat holds the drver in grt drving posture while he compltely escapes normal drving fatigue-all day!Dependable? We've replaced only the water pump.All sched mntnance perfmed.Eng smokefree leaks 1qt in 3K (fixable).Still rustfree.Trade?No thx. The combo is just too good-what a ride!
Caprice 9C1 Police Package
coprice,05/16/2002
I bought the car 2 years ago with 162,000 miles for $3200 on eBay from a local city police department. I drive the car 85 miles for day to work and get 20 mpg. It's big, roomy and solid. Now with almost 200,000 miles (engine replaced at 87,000 by police dept) a few things are wearing out but nothing of a siginificant cost.
My all time favorite car
Bob,08/01/2006
This is, and has always been, a beautiful driving and riding car. Bought it new. No major repairs, ever. Gas mileage is great for a car of this size (approx. 20 mpg overall). Oil changed regularly at 3000 miles. If it were my only car, it wouldn't be for sale
See all 18 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Caprice
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Caprice

Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Caprices are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Caprice for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Caprices you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,438.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,250.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,233.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,652.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Caprice?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Caprice lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles