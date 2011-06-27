Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Caprice
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.345.0/552.0 mi.345.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG171818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm170 hp @ 4200 rpm170 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circleno38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.63.4 in.62.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room57.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.63.4 in.62.9 in.
Measurements
Height60.9 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.115.9 in.115.9 in.
Length217.3 in.214.1 in.214.1 in.
Width79.6 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Curb weight4355 lbs.3909 lbs.4080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno20.4 cu.ft.20.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearancenono7.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Red Metallic
  • Black
