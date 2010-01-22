Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Chevrolet Caprice
    used

    1994 Chevrolet Caprice

    82,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 1996 Chevrolet Caprice
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Caprice

    29,904 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,975

    Details

One Of My Favorite Cars!
Kevin Hoffman,01/22/2010
Bought my Caprice wagon with 50k miles and after five years of ownership have had only a few minor problems. It's a very reliable car. Good power even from the base 5.0 V8 engine. Ride quality from this large rear drive car is pillow soft! I was surprised with the car's handling in winter snowstorms. Despite the rear drive setup, I never ended up stuck at the side of the road! The car's large size and rounded shape always gets attention from onlookers. Kids love the rear facing third seat! Cargo room with the second and third row seats folded is akin to an enclosed pickup truck! Long trips are very comfortable. A great car! Sad to see GM discontinue it.
