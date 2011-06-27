  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
1991 Chevrolet Caprice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Shamu arrives! Sedan and wagon are totally re ...ahem, designed. Retain rear-wheel drive. Standard engine is a 5.0-liter V8. Driver airbag and ABS are standard. Wagon provides over 92 cubic feet of cargo volume. LTZ model added midyear sporting wider tires, sport suspension, and heavy-duty cooling and braking systems.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Caprice.

5(73%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One Of My Favorite Cars!
Kevin Hoffman,01/22/2010
Bought my Caprice wagon with 50k miles and after five years of ownership have had only a few minor problems. It's a very reliable car. Good power even from the base 5.0 V8 engine. Ride quality from this large rear drive car is pillow soft! I was surprised with the car's handling in winter snowstorms. Despite the rear drive setup, I never ended up stuck at the side of the road! The car's large size and rounded shape always gets attention from onlookers. Kids love the rear facing third seat! Cargo room with the second and third row seats folded is akin to an enclosed pickup truck! Long trips are very comfortable. A great car! Sad to see GM discontinue it.
great
andrewalesso,07/08/2004
great car. rarely a problem. strong car. strong frame. good in all weather conditions. comfotable.
What was GM Thinking, finally a RWD car that works.
drvette,12/19/2011
Dad bought our "91, new, traded in an excellent 82 Caprice that was great also. The vehicle NEVER gave any problems whatsoever Price was some $18k or so, still they command about $5,000 for a nice one on Autotrader, so Edmunds, get your pricing correct..
One sweet ride
Mike,10/07/2010
I've only had the car for a week thus far, built like a rock and can take the miles it's got on it and act like brand new.
See all 15 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet Caprice
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet Caprice

Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, and Classic 4dr Sedan.

