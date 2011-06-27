1991 Chevrolet Caprice Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Shamu arrives! Sedan and wagon are totally re ...ahem, designed. Retain rear-wheel drive. Standard engine is a 5.0-liter V8. Driver airbag and ABS are standard. Wagon provides over 92 cubic feet of cargo volume. LTZ model added midyear sporting wider tires, sport suspension, and heavy-duty cooling and braking systems.
Kevin Hoffman,01/22/2010
Bought my Caprice wagon with 50k miles and after five years of ownership have had only a few minor problems. It's a very reliable car. Good power even from the base 5.0 V8 engine. Ride quality from this large rear drive car is pillow soft! I was surprised with the car's handling in winter snowstorms. Despite the rear drive setup, I never ended up stuck at the side of the road! The car's large size and rounded shape always gets attention from onlookers. Kids love the rear facing third seat! Cargo room with the second and third row seats folded is akin to an enclosed pickup truck! Long trips are very comfortable. A great car! Sad to see GM discontinue it.
andrewalesso,07/08/2004
great car. rarely a problem. strong car. strong frame. good in all weather conditions. comfotable.
drvette,12/19/2011
Dad bought our "91, new, traded in an excellent 82 Caprice that was great also. The vehicle NEVER gave any problems whatsoever Price was some $18k or so, still they command about $5,000 for a nice one on Autotrader, so Edmunds, get your pricing correct..
Mike,10/07/2010
I've only had the car for a week thus far, built like a rock and can take the miles it's got on it and act like brand new.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
