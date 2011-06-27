Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

In Love capri0190 , 01/22/2012 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my Imperial Blue Camaro 2LT with grey interior. The inside and out are both so beautiful and the seats are extremely plush and comfortable. Cops are rude but I expected that! The trunk is small but it holds everything I need it to and I have no problem with blind spots at all, you get used to it after a while. The sound system is banging! XM and onstar is fantastic, I can start my car from my iPhone it is awesome! Back up cam is so nice to have. LOVE turning corners, no slowing down required. So many features I am very spoiled now, and extremely pleased with the car I couldn't ask for anything better. Many stares and compliments also. Report Abuse

a believer woodstock8 , 09/05/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The avalanche of accolades/thumbs up from bystanders & motorists, young & old, guy or girl, are telling. This is America (Canadians helped) at its best. People respect the SS b/c they think it's sexy, fast - & they'd be half right. What they don't know is how comfortable the ride is even on 20"s (better than my Toureg/C class), how easy it is to drive in town, how stable it is at freeway speeds & how comfortable/roomy this interior is (headroom not withstanding). The white stripe package on black pops, but few cars under 100k elicit the positive vibes this Super Skunk is getting. Doesn't handle w/ the immediacy of a 997 I test drove, but is much more relaxing to drive. Report Abuse

WOW exodusi1 , 09/01/2011 30 of 38 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2012 Cherry red Camaro from Midway Chevrolet in North Phoenix. This car is amazing, it is quite simply the best performing car I've ever owned. This is my third Camaro, 68 Coupe and 02 Coupe with T-Tops. She has an incredible suspension that masks how quickly she accelerates. The double takes are awesome as she stands out in a sea of cars. Amazing lines true to the 69, and the seats feel like a glove when you sit inside. If you test drive this car, expect to buy it, the salesman who sold her to me never had to apply an ounce of pressure, I was hooked before I completed the test drive. I also strongly recommend Midway Chevrolet. They really took care of me! Report Abuse

Full of surprises! kiriana , 09/04/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My Camaro has surprised me in almost every aspect. The first one being the comfort of the seats. I am very picky about how comfortable the seats are, and when I first sat in one, I was pleasantly surprised. Even though it doesn't have specific lumbar support, it supports you in a way that you don't really need it. It drives tight, the road noise is minimal, when you want to get a little thrill this baby can get up and go. It has a very soft clutch, so it was very forgiving of a first time manual owner like myself. The interior is very simple, but stylish. The sound system for a base model is amazing! The steering wheel feels a little cheap, but a nice leather steering wheel cover fixes that. Report Abuse