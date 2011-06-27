Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,818
|$3,331
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,495
|$2,951
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,850
|$2,191
|Rough
|$779
|$1,205
|$1,432
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,868
|$4,388
|$5,214
|Clean
|$2,533
|$3,886
|$4,620
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,881
|$3,430
|Rough
|$1,192
|$1,877
|$2,241
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,116
|$8,326
|$10,065
|Clean
|$4,518
|$7,373
|$8,917
|Average
|$3,323
|$5,467
|$6,622
|Rough
|$2,127
|$3,560
|$4,326
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,590
|$2,258
|$2,622
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,000
|$2,323
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,483
|$1,725
|Rough
|$661
|$966
|$1,127
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$2,953
|$3,329
|Clean
|$2,003
|$2,615
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,473
|$1,939
|$2,190
|Rough
|$943
|$1,263
|$1,431
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$2,841
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,770
|$2,515
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,302
|$1,865
|$2,169
|Rough
|$833
|$1,215
|$1,417
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,546
|$4,079
|$4,911
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,612
|$4,351
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,678
|$3,231
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,744
|$2,111
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,655
|$3,674
|$4,230
|Clean
|$2,345
|$3,254
|$3,748
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,412
|$2,783
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,571
|$1,818