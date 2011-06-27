Close

Local trade in. Customer drove this in when traded. It starts and runs.... Seems to have some issues bogging down over 40 miles an hour. No out of area holds... stop in drive it then fix it and has a great little Blazer! This vehicle is available as is/ no warranty to wholesalers and the public. Our wholesale to the public program is perfect for many people that need basic transportation. We recommend that any AS IS vehicle should be taken to a mechanic as they have not been inspected here. This vehicle is currently available. You are welcome to stop in and drive. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117 We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Virtual brochures and local home delivery available! Call to schedule an appointment today! Recent Arrival! Virtual Brochure Available!, Local Home Delivery Available!, 4WD. Here at United we understand purchasing a vehicle can at times be a bit stressful. That is why our staff is here to help make the process as easy on you as possible and welcomes the opportunity to help in any way we are able to. We also understand that customer service after the sale is every bit or more important than during the sale, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business where you can always speak to the owner. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1GNDT13W7XK127221

Stock: U70068C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020