  • Price Drop
    $15,900

    1993 Chevrolet Blazer Sport

    197,672 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois

    1993 Chevrolet Blazer Cheyenne Sport No rust all original survivor southern truck ! Looks and runs great , Never seen winter ! Clean CARFAX. 2D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 16V 4WD Alloy Wheels, 4x4/4-wheel drive, 5.7L V8 16V, Cylinder Count: 8, Blazer Cheyenne Sport, 2D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 16V, 4WD, Red, Grey Cloth, 2 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Custom Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Power steering, Power Windows, Roof Console, Voltmeter. Sport 1993Cheyenne Chevrolet Blazer Red Want to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer Sport with AWD/4WD.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNEK18K1PJ336523
    Stock: 332405
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-19-2020

  • $14,000

    1994 Chevrolet Blazer Base

    167,450 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Killeen Auto Sales - Killeen / Texas

    Killeen Auto Sales with over 35 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers is here to provide exceptional service to Central Texas and beyond! Come see what keeps us on top!2 door Sport edition, 4x4, 16in. alloys, running boards, luggage rack, tow hitch receiver, AM/FM stereo, cruise, tint, tilt, tachometer, rear defrost, power windows, locks, and mirrors. Automatic 4WD 2 door SUV.Maroon 1994 Chevrolet Blazer Cheyenne 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 16V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNEK18K2RJ349218
    Stock: 24260
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2019

  • $1,500

    1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    207,901 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana

    Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W3W2168637
    Stock: 20-213
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    1998 Chevrolet Blazer LT

    356,440 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina

    ** CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS ** 4.3L V6 ENGINE ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** REAR WHEEL DRIVE ** LUGGAGE RACK ** 15 INCH STEEL WHEELS ** POWER SUNROOF ** DUAL FRONT AIRBAGS ** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY & REAR HATCH ACCESS ** THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES/MIRRORS/WINDOWS/LOCKS /SEATS ** AUTO DIM INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR ** HEATED EXTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRRORS ** DRIVER/PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL ** EXTERIOR THERMOMETER ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** MAP LIGHTS ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER/WASHER/WIPER ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** LIGHTED VANITY MIRROR ** UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENERS ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CLOCK ** COMPASS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** TACHOMETER ** TRIP COMPUTER ** AM/FM RADIO ** CD PLAYER ** CASSETTE PLAYER ** GRAY CLOTH INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** FACTORY CARPET FLOOR MATS ** POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT LUMBAR ** FRONT BUCKET SEATS **

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LT with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCS13W7W2202996
    Stock: 202996
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,500

    1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    98,810 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Al Serra Buick GMC - Grand Blanc / Michigan

    Clean CARFAX. Blazer 4WD 4.3L V6 SMPI 12V LS 4-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Rear Window Convenience Package. To save time in the dealership and for your convenience, please call 810-694-5600 to confirm availability and schedule an appointment. Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. Odometer is 74738 miles below market average! You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCT18W6WK102510
    Stock: 2006894B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $1,500

    1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    193,916 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W7W2155728
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,850

    1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    124,366 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    GREAT STARTER SUV!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W4X2166512
    Stock: B4305
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $975

    1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    207,106 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Green Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Illinois

    Local trade in. Customer drove this in when traded. It starts and runs.... Seems to have some issues bogging down over 40 miles an hour. No out of area holds... stop in drive it then fix it and has a great little Blazer! This vehicle is available as is/ no warranty to wholesalers and the public. Our wholesale to the public program is perfect for many people that need basic transportation. We recommend that any AS IS vehicle should be taken to a mechanic as they have not been inspected here. This vehicle is currently available. You are welcome to stop in and drive. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117 We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Virtual brochures and local home delivery available! Call to schedule an appointment today! Recent Arrival! Virtual Brochure Available!, Local Home Delivery Available!, 4WD. Here at United we understand purchasing a vehicle can at times be a bit stressful. That is why our staff is here to help make the process as easy on you as possible and welcomes the opportunity to help in any way we are able to. We also understand that customer service after the sale is every bit or more important than during the sale, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business where you can always speak to the owner. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W7XK127221
    Stock: U70068C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • $1,374

    1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    240,884 miles
    Delivery available*

    Uebelhor And Sons Buick Gmc Vincennes - Vincennes / Indiana

    4WD. Meadow Green Metallic 1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI Recent Arrival! Uebelhor Buick GMC Cadillac in Vincennes, IN. 'Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929'.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W5XK141117
    Stock: 24087C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2020

  • $3,994

    2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    149,023 miles
    Delivery available*

    The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa

    This 2000 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr 4dr 4WD LS features a 4.3L V6 OHV 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Gray/Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W2Y2305764
    Stock: 305764FA71109
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-11-2020

  • $2,488

    2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    155,538 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio

    Recent Arrival! This 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS in Blue features.Pre-Auction inventory, this vehicle is being sold AS-IS, Pre-Auction pricing hurry will not stay on the lot long, priced to sell. Dealer is not responsible for any repairs as this vehicle will be sold at auction soon. Priced to sell!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCT18W4YK297199
    Stock: 8694Y
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,995

    2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    160,361 miles
    Delivery available*

    Cooper Chevrolet Buick - Anniston / Alabama

    4WD. Recent Arrival! This attractive 2000 Chevrolet Blazer is available for immediate delivery from Cooper Chevrolet. We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. 'We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours.' Let's just cut to the chase, we are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0%. We carry all makes and models in Anniston and Calhoun County. We have vehicles in all different colors, Black, Red, White, Brown, Blue, Tan, Green, Yellow, Gold, Burgundy, Silver and Charcoal. We also carry Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvos. Our Used or Preowned vehicles could have an Automatic or Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Hands Free, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, CD Player, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Security System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Disability Equipped, Portable Audio Connection, Sunroof, DVD Player, Power Locks, Trailer Hitch, 3rd Row Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seating, Multiple Airbags, No Accidents, Dual Power Seats, Heated Leather Seating, Illuminated Entry, Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, New Brakes, Non-Smoker Interior, 30+ MPG, One Owner Carfax Certified, Paddle Shifters, Premium Cloth Seating, Premium Sound System, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Rear Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package, Traction Control, USB Ports, XM Radio, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, and much more! Cooper Chevrolet is located in Anniston, Alabama but also proudly serves the surrounding communities of Oxford, Heflin, Talladega, Coldwater, Eastaboga, Lincoln, Pell City, Odenville, Leeds, Ragland, Moody, Irondale, Birmingham, Bessemer, Clanton, Tuscaloosa, Riverside, Cropwell, Springville, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Alexandria, Weaver, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Wellington, Glencoe, Gadsden, Ohatchee, Hokes Bluff, Southside, Attalla, Boaz, Albertville, Snead, Sand Mountain, Rainsville, Fort Payne, Stevenson, Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Ranburne, Bowdon GA, Carrollton GA, Douglasville GA, Atlanta GA, Wedowee, Roanoke, Sylacauga, Rockford, Ashville, Ashland, Lineville, Woodland, Wadley, Alpine, Rome GA, and Cedar Town GA.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCT18W0YK152385
    Stock: YK152385
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $3,000

    2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT

    344,101 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

    Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2000 Chevrolet Blazer!This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 4.3, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592. Good Car$ - Great Price$

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W1Y2247971
    Stock: c049270
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2019

  • New Listing
    $6,950

    2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    62,379 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio

    PRICE REDUCED, FULL POWER, LOW MILES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, A/C, AM/FM STEREO.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Child Safety Locks Cloth Seats Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Engine Immobilizer Intermittent Wipers Passenger Air Bag Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Steering Rear Bench Seat Rear Wheel Drive Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCS13W11K258831
    Stock: 03486A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,690

    2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    326,090 miles
    Delivery available*

    West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington

    Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This 2001 Chevrolet Blazer has a 4.3 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2001 Chevrolet Blazer has four wheel drive capabilities. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. This vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCT18W71K208103
    Stock: EV3338
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $2,333

    2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS

    90,740 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin

    Light Pewter Metallic 4WD Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Air Conditioning.Odometer is 50648 miles below market average!~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNCT18W11K103511
    Stock: MA20423A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-26-2020

  • $5,999

    2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT

    67,840 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Morrie's Golden Valley Cadillac - Minneapolis / Minnesota

    CARFAX One-Owner. A proud offering from Morrie's Cadillac with service records available. Come see this great looking vehicle! Options Include: All Wheel Drive/4WD, Non-Smoker, *LOW MILES*, *LOCAL TRADE*, 15' x 7' Directional Aluminum Wheels, 2 Position Memory Driver's Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Convenience Group, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Electric Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Electrochromic Interior Rear-View Mirror, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Fog Lamps, HD Special Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Equipment Group 1SF, Luggage Carrier, Mini Console, OnStar Communications System, Power Convenience Group, Rear Window Convenience Package, Remote keyless entry. Morrie's Cadillac delivers a purchasing experience that goes Beyond Happy. Beyond Happy is our mindful effort to deliver an uncommon, personally crafted and effortless ownership experience. With Beyond Happy you get our 3-month No Bills for the Basics coverage and a returns and exchange program to make sure you find the right car.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDT13W412221337
    Stock: 3X10096A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $26,894Great Deal | $3,111 below market

    2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth

    2,369 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Watermark Honda - Paducah / Kentucky

    One Owner Local Trade-In, Watermark's Warranty Forever, Back-Up Camera, Factory Warranty Remaining, Rear View Camera, Clean Autocheck Report, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. 2019 Chevrolet Blazer The Watermark Warranty Forever is valid for as long as you own the vehicle AND for an unlimited time, unlimited miles. How much is it? Zero. We are building Customers for Life so the Watermark Warranty Forever comes standard with every qualifying vehicle meeting the criteria and is included at no extra charge. There are no catches, hidden fees, or gimmicks. Our dealership provides this product as an added value to our Customers for doing business with us. Odometer is 8491 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GNKBCRS3KS700395
    Stock: H11336A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-03-2020

