Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois

1993 Chevrolet Blazer Cheyenne Sport No rust all original survivor southern truck ! Looks and runs great , Never seen winter ! Clean CARFAX. 2D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 16V 4WD Alloy Wheels, 4x4/4-wheel drive, 5.7L V8 16V, Cylinder Count: 8, Blazer Cheyenne Sport, 2D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 16V, 4WD, Red, Grey Cloth, 2 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Custom Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Power steering, Power Windows, Roof Console, Voltmeter. Sport 1993Cheyenne Chevrolet Blazer Red Want to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer Sport with AWD/4WD .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

VIN: 1GNEK18K1PJ336523

Stock: 332405

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-19-2020