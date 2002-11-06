Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta for Sale Near Me

I searched and searched for a car that I would like and could afford, after 6 months of searching and researching I decided I wanted a beretta gtz, and I think it is the best decision I have ever made, This car is a blast it looks great and drives even better, the 28 mpg is also A great bonus. The quad 4 four cylinder engine which makes over 180 hp combined with a very tight 5-speed makes for the best driving and occassional street racing car I have ever had. This car is an overall great buy I would highly reccomend it to anyone.

