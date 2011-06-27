Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car DTblueSS , 06/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I searched and searched for a car that I would like and could afford, after 6 months of searching and researching I decided I wanted a beretta gtz, and I think it is the best decision I have ever made, This car is a blast it looks great and drives even better, the 28 mpg is also A great bonus. The quad 4 four cylinder engine which makes over 180 hp combined with a very tight 5-speed makes for the best driving and occassional street racing car I have ever had. This car is an overall great buy I would highly reccomend it to anyone. Report Abuse

I really should get rid of it but I love it too much! mizzicah , 04/19/2011 0 of 0 people found this review helpful First of all this website wouldn't let me select my kind of berretta. Mine is a 6 cylinder 3.1 liter. I received this car as a graduation gift from high school... in 1995. It is now 2011 and it's still going strong. I gotta say though that I loaned it to my friends to drive for a week through dusty corn fields in Illinois and the cabin air has never been the same. I just end up opening up the windows more often in the summer and dressing warmer in the winter. Also the engine has slight hesitation when going up certain hills. It has done this for 4 years now with no more symptoms increasing. This car is rock solid.

Beretta coupe thabigcahunaman , 07/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a chevy beretta. I was somewhat pleased with the acceleration. I had to fix a few things as it had 127,000 miles on it when I bought it. But, it still seems to be going strong. The gas mileage is pretty good too. For the price I got, I couldn't have asked for more. Sporty and quick, this car will make most people happy to be driving a chevy.

Good1st Car TabithaP , 08/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car does handle well and has a great pickup engine considering it's only a 4 cylinder. I've had to put over $1,600 in repairs on it in one year. The window has come out of the track 3 times, it completely drops and needs to be taken completely apart in order to glue it. Now I have to replace the whole door. Not including getting the breaks done twice already. Other than that, it's fine.