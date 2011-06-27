Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews
All and all pretty good....
My car is an auto not stick shift. I bought my Aveo used with 63,000 miles on it. I have had it 4 years and now have 97,000. I am pleased with this car. I have kept up with the normal stuff including timing belt, transmission & radiator service. I need to get front struts replaced which I know some have complained about but I think almost 100,000 miles is a decent lifespan. I am a little disappointed in the around town MPG but the highway is 35 MPG which is awesome. This is a no frills car but it does the job for me. Yes the inside is plastic everywhere and heck I have manual windows but it gets me where I need to go. Have the car properly serviced and you should do fine.
Not bad.
I bought this car used with 92k miles on it. Ran great. We had an over heat issue and had to replace top end. After that we have not had a single issue with the motor or the anything else. These cars can not be handled rough don't stomp on the gas at stop light it can't handle that. If you want one to do that get the manual shift and upgrade the entire motor to do so. Love the Gas mileage The car gets 39 miles to the gallon better than any car i have had. It runs perfect now and has over 115k miles on the lower end of the motor.
The car the drove ME crazy
I bought this car had it for a few years. But to much money into trying to figure out what was wrong. Come to find out this car along with others had a tiny hole in the transmission. (transmission made of plastic) . GM knew about the problem never told the customer nor the dealers. Also they would not stand by their customer told me not their problem while the manager at the GM cried to me about all the phone calls she gets. I never want to deal with this car nor GM again.
Expected better gas mileage
Reviews on this vehicle seem very inconsistent. Based on my research, people seem to be experiencing problems with transmission fluid turning brown very early on (as mine has), but I haven't come across a lot of actual transmission failures. My biggest problem has been fuel economy. For such a tiny car, I expected better than the 25ish total and much less for city driving. Since there aren't any other real advantages over a slightly larger car (besides cost), I have been disappointed by that. For a car of its size, the trunk is great and there is reasonable room in the front seats. The back is tight but that is to be expected. The egg-shape continues to look dated to me.
I like it!
I've owned the car exactly 4 years and like it. Aveo LT was sold out, so I had after-factory door locks, car alarm, & windows put onto car. The car runs great, is fairly low maintenance. I've not had my key stick, or any of the other issues that I see written about. I know when things go wrong, we tend to be more vocal about it, but I wanted you to know that others DO mostly like their Aveos.
