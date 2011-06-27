Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews

All and all pretty good.... soccerguy , 10/08/2014 24 of 24 people found this review helpful My car is an auto not stick shift. I bought my Aveo used with 63,000 miles on it. I have had it 4 years and now have 97,000. I am pleased with this car. I have kept up with the normal stuff including timing belt, transmission & radiator service. I need to get front struts replaced which I know some have complained about but I think almost 100,000 miles is a decent lifespan. I am a little disappointed in the around town MPG but the highway is 35 MPG which is awesome. This is a no frills car but it does the job for me. Yes the inside is plastic everywhere and heck I have manual windows but it gets me where I need to go. Have the car properly serviced and you should do fine. Report Abuse

Not bad. synfulangel , 02/05/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 92k miles on it. Ran great. We had an over heat issue and had to replace top end. After that we have not had a single issue with the motor or the anything else. These cars can not be handled rough don't stomp on the gas at stop light it can't handle that. If you want one to do that get the manual shift and upgrade the entire motor to do so. Love the Gas mileage The car gets 39 miles to the gallon better than any car i have had. It runs perfect now and has over 115k miles on the lower end of the motor.

The car the drove ME crazy Tracy , 12/13/2015 Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this car had it for a few years. But to much money into trying to figure out what was wrong. Come to find out this car along with others had a tiny hole in the transmission. (transmission made of plastic) . GM knew about the problem never told the customer nor the dealers. Also they would not stand by their customer told me not their problem while the manager at the GM cried to me about all the phone calls she gets. I never want to deal with this car nor GM again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Expected better gas mileage D , 07/12/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Reviews on this vehicle seem very inconsistent. Based on my research, people seem to be experiencing problems with transmission fluid turning brown very early on (as mine has), but I haven't come across a lot of actual transmission failures. My biggest problem has been fuel economy. For such a tiny car, I expected better than the 25ish total and much less for city driving. Since there aren't any other real advantages over a slightly larger car (besides cost), I have been disappointed by that. For a car of its size, the trunk is great and there is reasonable room in the front seats. The back is tight but that is to be expected. The egg-shape continues to look dated to me.