Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good Van jayvict , 08/06/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Our family expanded so we bought this van with 34k miles for a great price. We travel home 3 to 4 times a year (1000mi round trip) and it runs like a charm. No problems. I feel safe when my wife is alone with the kids on trips. Love the rear air and towing capacity

Minivan it is not... Todd H , 01/08/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I would have to disagree with Edmunds on the "dated" Astro/Safari vans. Are they the newest design? No. Do they still sell units? Yes. This van is not a mini van. Find me a competing Japanese unit that can tow 5400 lbs! This is a towing vehicle that can also seat 6 in style, and 8 with comfort. And you can park it in a mall parking space with a minimum difficulty. It doesn't handle like a minivan because it isn't. Its a 1/2 ton pickup with a big cabin for people. It really is in a category by itself. When mine reaches 200K miles, I'll go buy another one.

GM take a hint. Astro Fan , 05/09/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The best vehicle in its class. The problem is that it's the only one in its class. Because of no competition, GM has treated the Astro like an ugly step child. The last revision was nearly ten years ago. I upgraded to a 2000 model from the '91 I had. The only noticeable difference beside appearance was the reliability of a newer vehicle. After just a few years my new van rattled just like my old one. I've had many service calls that were fortunately under warranty. Delco batteries only last two years in Florida.I love my van but I'm sorry that when I'm ready for a new one, GM will have done little to give me a reason to buy.

2nd Astro Van Nancy , 05/08/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The first one I bought was a 1995, drove it 109,000 miles, the transfer case went, replaced it for $2300 then traded it for a 2004 model. It is now 2008 and I have 51,000 miles and need a new transfer case. Both vehicles had electrical problems with the 'check engine soon' light, numerous brake repairs and each needed idler arms and torsion bars. I love the van tho and today when my mechanic told me to junk it because I needed a transfer case and a brake hub and a speed sensor, I said no. But, now, I need to find a more reliable vehicle that will carry and do all the family stuff that my van does.