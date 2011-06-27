  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  5. Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Astro Cargo
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Extremely Reliable

Heckler, 04/29/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This 94 Astro CS Extended now has over 138,000 miles on it, and the only breakdown was the EGR valve at 120,000 miles. All I did was normal maintenance (oil changes, alignment, tires, and tuneup). General Motors built this one right.

David Allen loves his '94 Astro Van :-)

David Allen, 04/07/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've driven over 400,000 miles every year...this '94 Astro Van is a beast.

