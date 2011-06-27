1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$815 - $1,417
Used Astro Cargo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A driver-side airbag is now standard. Side-door guard beams are stronger, and air conditioners use CFC-free refrigerant. A high-mount center brake light is added. Analog gauges get new graphics, and carpet is treated with Scotchgard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Heckler,04/29/2004
This 94 Astro CS Extended now has over 138,000 miles on it, and the only breakdown was the EGR valve at 120,000 miles. All I did was normal maintenance (oil changes, alignment, tires, and tuneup). General Motors built this one right.
David Allen,04/07/2003
I've driven over 400,000 miles every year...this '94 Astro Van is a beast.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Astro Cargo
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019