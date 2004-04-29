Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale Near Me

Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida

2002 Chevrolet Astro Base Cargo Arctic White Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI RWD CARFAX-Certified, 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCDM19X62B137608

Stock: 2B137608

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020