Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Consumer Reviews

Good/reliable

Nick Hendricks, 08/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have a Astro van that has been pritty good van .we always rely on if any of the other cars break down and the is often with a sable.and my wife drives it to college every day.We have had some work done but mostly just normal. But A/C gave us trouble all the time never worked.and the rear end went out .But I would call it a good van .

