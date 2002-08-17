Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 160,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 125,000 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,990
- 48,693 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990
- 143,594 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 239,251 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
- 153,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 116,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Astro Cargo
Nick Hendricks,08/17/2002
We have a Astro van that has been pritty good van .we always rely on if any of the other cars break down and the is often with a sable.and my wife drives it to college every day.We have had some work done but mostly just normal. But A/C gave us trouble all the time never worked.and the rear end went out .But I would call it a good van .