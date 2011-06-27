1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$812 - $1,412
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Newly available Dutch doors also add the option of a rear washer/wiper and a rear defogger. All-wheel-drive models get a high-output, 200-horsepower V6 standard. Engine is optional on 2WD models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Nick Hendricks,08/17/2002
We have a Astro van that has been pritty good van .we always rely on if any of the other cars break down and the is often with a sable.and my wife drives it to college every day.We have had some work done but mostly just normal. But A/C gave us trouble all the time never worked.and the rear end went out .But I would call it a good van .
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
