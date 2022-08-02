Luxury automaker Genesis feels that it's ready to enter new territory — that of the $100,000 executive sedan. And what's more, its latest 2023 G90 still counts value among its top attributes, according to Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

"We actually feel pretty good," Marquez told Edmunds during the recent media launch of the redesigned G90. "We are a luxury brand and all the technology in this fantastic product has a cost, and that is part of the 'why.' But we feel comfortable that this is the price we should be sitting at."

How much does the 2023 Genesis G90 cost?

Genesis is known for luxury vehicles that far undercut the cost of pricier competitors. The current G90 starts at $76,620 including destination, with top trims carrying an MSRP of $82,870. That's less than the base price in the high-$80,000s to low-$90,000s for some German rivals. A bone-stock Mercedes S-Class, for instance, begins around $110,000.

But now Genesis is taking a new tactic, and it may make customers balk. The 2023 G90 comes in two trims: the standard model starting from $89,495 (with destination) and a mild hybrid version with a starting price of $99,795 — effectively making the new G90 a $100,000 car.

Why is the 2023 G90 so expensive?

The new pricing means that a base Genesis G90 is more expensive than introductory versions of the Lexus LS and Audi A8. The cost of the mild hybrid G90 is now significantly more than a BMW 7 Series to start and places it within the realm of a base S-Class.

Genesis does have its reasons for the attention-grabbing price tag. On a recent test drive an example of the mild hybrid G90 impressed with its interior luxury and comfortable ride quality, partially due to the air suspension included on such models. There are also ambitious available features such as rear-wheel steering for greater stability and control, a massaging function on all four seats, and doors that close at the press of a button. We're eager to conduct a full evaluation of the 2023 G90 to see whether it's among the best in its class because it may well be.