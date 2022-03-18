2022 Genesis GV80 Gets Uber-Luxe Prestige Signature Trim

Genesis is adding even more luxury to its GV80 SUV for 2022. The biggest Genesis you can buy already offered a number of trims and two engine choices, and it's a more than competent contender in the midsize luxury SUV space. Not content to sit on its laurels, Genesis has added the Prestige Signature trim that brings even more luxury to the GV80.

The biggest differentiator for the Prestige Signature model is that it offers captain's chairs in the back, but they're more than just two front seats stuck in the back row. The two rear seats are heated and adjustable six ways. There is also a wireless charger in the back for this model. The interior will only be offered two ways, either in black with Olive Ash accents or in an Ultra Marine Blue and Dune (as in tan) color combo with the same Olive Ash accents.