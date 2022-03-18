2022 Genesis GV80 Gets Uber-Luxe Prestige Signature Trim

- The 2022 GV80 adds a new top-spec Prestige Signature model.
- It comes fully loaded with captain's chairs in the back.
- Only 600 units are coming to the U.S.
Genesis is adding even more luxury to its GV80 SUV for 2022. The biggest Genesis you can buy already offered a number of trims and two engine choices, and it's a more than competent contender in the midsize luxury SUV space. Not content to sit on its laurels, Genesis has added the Prestige Signature trim that brings even more luxury to the GV80.
The biggest differentiator for the Prestige Signature model is that it offers captain's chairs in the back, but they're more than just two front seats stuck in the back row. The two rear seats are heated and adjustable six ways. There is also a wireless charger in the back for this model. The interior will only be offered two ways, either in black with Olive Ash accents or in an Ultra Marine Blue and Dune (as in tan) color combo with the same Olive Ash accents.
Backseat passengers also get a center console of their own that controls the infotainment screens that sit on the back of the front seats. There is also a Relax mode that adjusts the rear seats to the occupants' preferred position. This SUV is built with chauffeuring and not just driving in mind. The Prestige Signature doesn't have a back row, which means max occupancy is limited to four, but there should be plenty of cargo room thanks to the lack of a third row.
On the outside, the GV80 Prestige Signature can be identified by its matte paint (black or white are your only options) and its unique gloss-black 22-inch wheels. Every Prestige Signature GV80 will be powered by Genesis' 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 that makes 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels.
Pricing starts at $78,295, $4,500 more than the Prestige model that used to serve as the GV80's top trim. If this super-luxe GV80 interests you, you might want to act fast. Only 600 examples of the Prestige Signature trim will make their way to the U.S., and the order books are open.
The GV80 has great bones, and the Prestige Signature trim is a great value when you realize just how much Lexus and Mercedes-Benz charge for similar amenities on their high-end SUVs.