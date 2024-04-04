- The 2025 Subaru Forester starts at $31,090, including destination charges.
- For 2025, the Forester gets a more aggressive look, but the engine remains unchanged.
- There's not a new Wilderness just yet. Instead, the outgoing 2024 Wilderness will be sold alongside the new 2025 Forester.
2025 Subaru Forester: The Biggest Change Is the Price
More expensive but probably worth it
Subaru unveiled the redesigned 2025 Forester at last year's LA Auto Show, but the automaker kept one thing under wraps: the price. Today, it announced pricing for the redesigned Forester, which shares a lot in common with the outgoing model but adds new tech and updates the design inside and out. If you want to get behind the wheel of the 2025 Subaru Forester when it arrives at dealerships later this spring, you’ll have to fork over at least $31,090, which includes a $1,395 destination charge. The old model started under $29,000.
The lineup starts with the unnamed base trim, simply referred to as the Forester. Standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels with a dark metallic finish, adaptive LED headlights and roof rails. Subaru’s suite of the latest EyeSight safety features is also standard, so you'll get adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance on every Forester. Two 7-inch touchscreens power the infotainment system and are loaded with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. If you want to go bigger, a single 11.6-inch touchscreen comes on the Forester Premium that starts at $33,390. That price also gets you more interior tech like a wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, satellite radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s more luxurious inside, too, with a panoramic moonroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front seats.
The midgrade Forester Sport retails for $35,890 and adds 19-inch bronze wheels, a gloss black grille, bronze trim, a sport-tuned suspension, a faux-leather gray interior with brown stitching and a bronze steering wheel insert. A blind-spot monitor, X-Mode off-road drive modes and paddle shifters controlling eight preset gear ratios (mimicking an eight-speed automatic transmission) are also included. You can option an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (which also adds a power liftgate and rear automatic emergency braking) for an extra $1,700.
The luxurious $37,390 Limited model starts with Forester Premium content and adds 18-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, a power passenger seat, a full leather interior with perforated seats and blue stitching, and the Sport's blind-spot monitor, X-Mode settings and paddle shifters. It starts at $37,390. An optional package adds the Harmon Kardon audio system, reverse automatic braking and an onboard navigation system.
The Forester’s top Touring trim will be priced from $41,390. It’s loaded with all the tech and driver assist features listed above, plus 19-inch wheels, heated and ventilated perforated leather front seats with suede side bolstering, heated rear seats, a low-profile roof rack and a 360-degree parking camera.
The 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that’s under the hood of the current Forester returns for 2025, producing nearly the same output, at 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. It’s paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT) and, like most Subarus, every version comes standard with all-wheel drive.
Subaru says there’s a Forester hybrid in the pipeline, thought it hasn't announced an estimated arrival time. We also expect a more rugged Wilderness model to join the lineup soon, with a slight suspension lift and more body cladding. For now, though, Subaru says that the old 2024 Forester Wilderness will be sold alongside the new model and start at $36,265.
Edmunds says
Even though it now starts north of $30,000, the Forester still offers competitive value. With a hybrid on the way, however, we think the new Forester's killer app is still waiting to be officially unveiled.