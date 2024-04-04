Subaru unveiled the redesigned 2025 Forester at last year's LA Auto Show, but the automaker kept one thing under wraps: the price. Today, it announced pricing for the redesigned Forester, which shares a lot in common with the outgoing model but adds new tech and updates the design inside and out. If you want to get behind the wheel of the 2025 Subaru Forester when it arrives at dealerships later this spring, you’ll have to fork over at least $31,090, which includes a $1,395 destination charge. The old model started under $29,000.

The lineup starts with the unnamed base trim, simply referred to as the Forester. Standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels with a dark metallic finish, adaptive LED headlights and roof rails. Subaru’s suite of the latest EyeSight safety features is also standard, so you'll get adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance on every Forester. Two 7-inch touchscreens power the infotainment system and are loaded with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. If you want to go bigger, a single 11.6-inch touchscreen comes on the Forester Premium that starts at $33,390. That price also gets you more interior tech like a wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, satellite radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s more luxurious inside, too, with a panoramic moonroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front seats.