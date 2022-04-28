2022 BMW M5 CS Road Test: M Stands for Monster

And, yes, there are foibles. The M5 CS is far less comfortable day to day than any of the competition we just mentioned. And the seats are a pain to get in and out of. And the sound system is pretty terrible. And BMW saw fit to remove the center console (rude). But all of those things fade away into insignificance when you put the hammer down. Sure, it isn't what you'd call comfortable, but it's a better experience because of it. If you want to feel more connected, then this is the supersedan for you.

What about that soul?

Some cars very neatly straddle the line between insane and absolutely phenomenal. The M5 CS is one such car. It isn't sweet, it's a bully, but that character makes it all the more visceral. It has plenty of soul — it's just the angry kind that demands you stretch its legs and push it hard. So go ahead, get in and turn your favorite road into minced meat, over and over and over again. The M5 CS is the right tool for the job and easily worth the extra cash it'll cost you, but the best part is your friends will get to love it just as much as you do. Just make sure you take them out on an empty stomach.

Edmunds says

The M5 CS seared its way into our hearts and minds in a way few BMWs have been able to. It really is an all-time great.