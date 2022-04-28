2022 BMW M5 CS Road Test: M Stands for Monster

There is a belief floating around enthusiast circles that BMW has lost some of its mojo, and saying "M is back" every time a new M car made its debut quickly became a cheesy cliche. The fact of the matter is, BMW's M division never stopped making standout performance automobiles. Cars like the F10 M5 and F80 M3 were plenty quick and equally capable, they just lacked a little soul. It seems like BMW would agree because it's started to come around recently.
Last year's M2 CS wasn't just the pinnacle of the 2 Series range, it was a life-affirming, feel-good-inside experience that more than justified its exceptional price tag. Then came the new M3, which despite its unlovable face, is a raucous, tub-thumping good time when you're behind the wheel. And now there's the all-new M5 CS — and it's coming for the supersedan crown.