Genesis GV70 Is the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for 2022

The 2022 Genesis GV70 is an all-new luxury SUV from Hyundai/Kia's luxury arm, and it elevates expectations for the compact crossover class. This segment hasn't always been known for producing brand-defining vehicles — many entrants skimp on the refinement and high-class materials offered by their more expensive stablemates in order to advertise an attractive price point. But the GV70 bucks the trend by delivering true excellence that just happens to be bundled into a smaller package. That's why it's the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for 2022.

Although the GV70 costs thousands less than a similarly equipped Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 or Audi Q5, it never feels cheap. The cabin is lined with luxurious surfaces such as aluminum and carbon fiber, and the ride is impressively smooth and quiet. The GV70 also delivers the performance you'd expect of a luxury SUV. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder develops 300 horsepower — more than almost every rival's base engine — while the optional turbocharged V6 whisks you from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. And we haven't even touched on the GV70's class-leading warranty, wealth of standard features, and optional equipment, including items that are hard to find in competitors.

Edmunds says

This Genesis is a new kind of compact luxury SUV. The GV70's price is attainable, but unlike many rivals, it offers quality and feature content that are typically seen on larger, more expensive crossover SUVs. To see all of this year's winners, head over to the Edmunds Top Rated 2022 awards.