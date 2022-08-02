2023 Genesis G90 Is a Stunning New Sedan

All G90 models come with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine. The base model produces 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque, representing a modest bump in each compared to the previous turbo 3.3-liter. Drivers looking for a bit more thrust can choose the upper trim level. Referred to as the 3.5T e-SC engine, it adds a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which powers an electric supercharger for extra power. Output for the e-SC engine stands at 409 hp and 405 lb-ft.

We drove the electrically supercharged variant and found it a delight on long roads. The G90 is built for cruising and feels at home settling into highway speeds to deliver a plush ride. Set the car to Comfort mode, sink into the well-appointed driver's seat, and let the car do the work. The powertrain is the definition of buttery — the V6 puts out plenty of torque through all four wheels, and the eight-speed automatic transmission is scarcely noticeable as it shifts through the gears.

The G90 is serene enough to rival Lexus, BMW and Mercedes-Benz — there's little doubt about that after our short test on straight Florida roads. But it's more easily upset in corners. The steering is lazy, and there is prevalent body roll. You can feel the air suspension working overtime just to keep its natural leaning and tossing in line.

But there's more to like than dislike about the G90. Models with the electrified powertrain come with rear-wheel steering, which turns opposite the front wheels at low speed to enable a sharper turning radius and turns in tandem with the front wheels at highway speed for greater stability. The battery in these versions is charged through regenerative braking, and while this can create sudden stops in similar sedans when you hit the brakes, that isn't the case in the G90. Everything feels silky smooth. That doesn't make for a thrilling drive through high-speed corners, but it hits Genesis' target in the fight against more established luxury marques.

How comfortable is the G90?

The 2023 G90 is extremely comfortable in every sense of the word, especially on our mild hybrid tester, which came standard with air suspension on all four wheels. On the road, this suspension soaks up nearly all bumps and cracks, making the driver and passengers nearly impervious to any disturbance that comes their way. All G90s use cameras to read the road ahead and prepare the dampers for impact. This system makes the G90 especially adept at cushioning the ride before it encounters bumps, as well as rebounding afterward to provide a leveling sensation that won't disturb your cold-pressed juice in the cupholder.

How's the G90's interior?