Genesis revealed the mildly refreshed 2025 GV80 (and its new GV80 Coupe sibling) at last year's LA Auto Show, and at the time, we didn't know how much its improvements over the current model would cost. Today, Hyundai's luxury arm announced pricing for the three-row 2025 Genesis GV80, and there's good news and bad news. On the surface, the 2025 GV80 doesn't seem like it costs more than its predecessor. When it launches this summer, the base GV80 Standard 2.5T (which denotes a turbocharged four-cylinder) will start at $59,050 (including destination), representing an increase of zero dollars compared to the entry 2024 model. And you get cool new features like an attractive widescreen OLED display, reconfigured center console, and a wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless functionality will be released later in the year via an over-the-air update). But there's a catch.

In order to keep the price the same in light of the upgrades, there are several features missing from the 2025 Standard GV80 compared to the base 2024 model. These include a heated steering wheel, manual rear sunshades, a rear power outlet, phone-as-a key functionality and a temporary spare tire. (The base 2025 model packs a tire sealant kit instead.)

Even odder is that the most reasonably priced 2025 GV80 available today has these features. It costs $60,050 — only $1,000 more than the future entry-level GV80 — which makes us wonder why Genesis has two bargain-priced options with virtually the same level of equipment.

A handful of features from last year's Advanced package are spun off to form the new Select trim. Available this summer, the Select starts at $62,950 and adds larger wheels, a panoramic sunroof and matte wood finish, which replaces now-standard piano black trim.

The rest of the 2.5T lineup stays relatively the same, with the 2025 versions costing a bit more than their 2024 counterparts. Stepping up to the turbocharged V6 (or 3.5T) is a much more expensive affair this year, as the previous entry-level 3.5T trim is dropped. The 3.5T now requires the Advanced package, which brings the base price of the 3.5T well into the mid-$70,000 range.