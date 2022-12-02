Tested: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Better Than Ever With Both Transmissions

The new GTI performs well with either transmission. Even the slower manual-equipped model is more than half a second quicker than the previous-generation manual GTI. Braking figures have improved, too, though the 0.96 g skidpad figure only matches that of the old car rather than exceeding it. The dual-clutch automatic model we tested fared even better. It was quicker, stopped shorter and put up better figures on the skidpad than the manual model. In fact, braking and skidpad figures were better than the more powerful (but heavier) Volkswagen Golf R. That said, the R is significantly quicker in a straight line and would outpace the GTI on track.

The GTI compares favorably to its sport compact rivals, too, most of which are sedans rather than hatchbacks. The Elantra N is one of our favorite sport compacts, and the Hyundai is more powerful and a hair quicker than the Volkswagen, but braking and skidpad figures were in the same ballpark. You can see just how close these two are in terms of performance in our head-to-head U-Drags race.

The Subaru WRX, Honda Civic Si and Acura Integra also compete in this space. The Subaru puts up competitive performance figures, but the Honda and Acura are frankly way off the pace. We're holding out hope that the new Civic Type R will put the Civic back in the conversation.

Bench racing is never the last word

Numbers are great for quick comparisons, but a 0 to 60 mph time won't tell you if a car is fun to drive. Speed can feel sterile if a car isn't engaging. Thankfully, the eighth-generation GTI doesn't feel neutered or numb despite improvements in refinement. Volkswagen didn't have to dial back performance for comfort. It's genuinely fun, and it's fun almost all of the time.

The GTI is more powerful than the average compact, but it doesn't make crazy amounts of power. That means you can really take advantage of it on the road. Many sports cars these days are so powerful that driving spiritedly requires holding back unless you're on a racetrack. Driving something like the GTI, the Mazda MX-5 Miata or Subaru BRZ can be more fun than cars three times the price because you don't need a track day to give them a good workout.

Some comments from our test notes:

"The GTI's powertrain is completely carry-over, so it didn't feel all that much different on the acceleration straight than the last one we tested. Don't take that as a criticism. This 2.0-liter turbo inline-four is lovely, with tons of torque and a nice growl all the way to redline. The seven-speed dual-clutch is geared relatively short (60 mph in third), so it feels quick off the line and doesn't drop the revs too much on upshifts. …The GTI managed traction better with the revs up; there was a small hint of wheelspin if you just gunned it. Torque steer was nonexistent. … There's not a ton of turbo lag, and the car is geared short enough that if you get a good launch you'll never drop out of boost. Strong, even power. Lovely exhaust note. The clutch has a good catch point and is light enough that it never feels like work. The manual shifter isn't the most precise, but I think I prefer it to the Elantra N's.

"Braking performance was excellent, and not just for a hot hatch. The pedal is firm and responsive, with good bite and linear travel. It's easy to control, which really helps on a winding road or the handling course. Stops were straight and consistent, with no wiggle in the rear or the steering wheel. There was no noticeable fade, and the tires work best with a little heat. … Stops were very, very consistent. … Generally good work. No fade on the handling course either. All U.S.-bound Mk8s have upgraded brakes and the electronic limited-slip differential.

"TIRES!!! Lateral grip is crazy for a front-wheel-drive car. There's a small hint of understeer at the limit, but you only need to back off the gas a hair to tuck the nose back in. Just hold the wheel steady and feather the throttle. The GTI just feels smooth and stable. Steering feedback is excellent, and I'm happy that it doesn't feel overboosted like the last GTI. The retuned front suspension likely helps, too. Not as good as the Civic Type R or Elantra N, but a vast improvement over the Mk7. It's quick but not nervous. You can really line up a corner well on the handling course, though understeer is still present. Very little body roll and only mild stability control intervention."