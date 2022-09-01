U-Drags: Can the VW GTI Take Down the Hyundai Elantra N?

Postrace bench racing

This was an incredibly close race and one that was hard to predict. On one hand, the GTI's lighter weight helped in all three aspects of the U-Drags race. On the other hand, the Elantra N's 35-horsepower advantage seemed to give it a slight edge on the straightaways. The margin was so narrow that we think stickier tires on the Hyundai could have changed the outcome.

Both models are vastly more entertaining than your typical compact car, especially on a fun winding road. Taking everything into account, the GTI goes home with the crown this time. As an added bonus, it costs $2,470 less than the Elantra N. Hyundai counters with a few more features and a much more generous warranty, though, so even in the value column, these two are neck-and-neck.

Edmunds says

You can't go wrong with either the Volkswagen GTI or the Hyundai Elantra N. It was the GTI's day in this particular U-Drags episode, but the Elantra N showed again that it's right up there with today's top sport compacts.