Senior Global Marketing Manager for Harman Automotive Kyle Roche says the Tacoma has the first speaker that functions with the car system, mentioning that Rivian’s portable speaker only works externally. Even more significantly, Roche notes, the JBL Flex speaker is the first vehicle speaker using a solid-state battery.

Solid-state batteries are lighter and denser than common lithium-ion batteries, which use liquid electrolyte and may pose the risk of leaks. Solid-state batteries can not only pack more power into a smaller footprint, they’re less susceptible to temperature changes. That’s a key factor, considering a dashboard speaker will constantly be subjected to thermal changes.

“The location on the front dash can come under high heat levels, so this material was chosen to mitigate the heat levels while maintaining proper performance,” Roche explains.

The Flex speakers will be sold as accessories through Toyota and can be daisy-chained together with up to 100 speakers by pushing a connection button on the unit. That’s one giant Taco party.