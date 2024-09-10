My NFL Fantasy Lineup as Cars, Week 1: Chokes Aren't Just for Engines

The kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals, Evan McPherson, nearly scored as many points as the team’s underwhelming QB this week. Against the Pats, McPherson was able to convert the extra point attempt and drill a 51-yard field goal in the fourth. He showed up for work, hit his mark, and did it all without costing me any fantasy capital. McPherson is analogous of a base Honda Civic Sport this week: a cheap option that’s getting lots of love from me simply because it did the job that was asked of it extremely well and with no fuss.

That’s it for Week 1. I’ve got a tough matchup next week, and ESPN’s fantasy projections are already showing another loss for The Broncos B Team, 128.8 to 135.8. With any luck, my three biggest disappointments this week (Burrow, Kincaid, and the Browns D) decide to get their heads down and deliver a few more points. I can’t handle another fantasy season that mirrors the actual Broncos' NFL season.