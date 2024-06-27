The latest BMW M5 has arrived, and in keeping with BMW's trends of the last few years, the new supersedan is more powerful than ever (thanks to the addition of a hybrid system). The M5's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque by itself. A 14.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted in the chassis powers an e-motor, offering another 194 hp and 207 lb-ft. All told the new M5 makes a grand total of 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.

So how’s the new M5's 3.4-second advertised 0-60 mph time slower to 60 mph than the previous M5’s 3.1-second sprint? Ordinarily, we’ll take driver engagement over a performance improvement, but the slower 0-60 sedan is down to one thing: The new M5 is, as the Germans might say, nicht licht (not light, at all). The M5 weighs a jaw-dropping 5,390 pounds, or 1,045 pounds more than the outgoing model.

This figure is in spite of some serious dieting — or at least an attempt at it — per BMW. The automaker’s press materials say the latest M5 has a lighter transmission and transfer case and a plastic oil pan in the name of weight savings. An optional carbon-fiber roof will cut poundage down by 66 pounds, and available carbon ceramics will drop another 55 pounds from the car’s considerable mass. But the numbers don’t lie, and the new M5 is one big boy. In light of this, it’s time to put the M5's considerable mass into a little perspective.

The new M5 weighs more than a 2024 Ford F-150 King Ranch