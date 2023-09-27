BMW's Heated Seat Subscription Is Dead; Others Live On

The heated seat subscription was reportedly going to cost buyers $18 a month, but Nota told Autocar that BMW buyers “feel that they paid double” for the feature before insisting that isn’t true. However, he acknowledged that “perception is reality." He also added “we thought we would provide an extra service to the customer by offering the chance to activate that [heated seats] later ...,” but if customers feel slighted, it doesn't matter how the argument for such a decision is presented.

While heated seats are out, other aspects of the brand’s relatively new subscription model are not. “We actually are now focusing with those ‘functions on demand’ on software and service-related products, like driving assistance and parking assistance, which you can add later after purchasing the car, or for certain functions that require data transmission that customers are used to paying for in other areas," he told Autocar.

These ideas, according to Nota, have been better received, especially “software-based services” like parking assist. The BMW man likens consumer perception of these features to “downloading a film or an extra feature on an app.”