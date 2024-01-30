The addition of a manual transmission isn't too much of a surprise, considering the BMW Z4's fraternal twin, the Toyota GR Supra, added a six-speed stick to its roster in 2023. That said, BMW says the Z4's six-speed — which is sourced from ZF — has undergone significant engineering to make it feel like the company's other manuals.

In addition to the six-speed gearbox, the Z4 M40i borrows the more robust rear-axle assembly from the BMW M240i coupe. This improves the Z4's rear-end torque-vectoring characteristics and comes with a unique (read: stiffer) adaptive damper tune. The manual M40i also rides on a staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheel setup — shod in 255/35R19 and 285/30R20 tires, respectively — and has a weightier steering feel.