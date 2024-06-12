2025 BMW 2 Series First Look: Tiny Tweaks Inside and Out

What's new inside the 2

First, there's an update to the iDrive infotainment system. While the 2 Series coupe continues with the threaded screen design where BMW sticks two large displays behind one panel of glass, the software running it has been updated to iDrive 8.5. The update adds a quick select function to make accessing the settings and apps you use most often easier, and it now includes a permanent climate control bar at the bottom of the screen. It's a big change that makes the system much, much easier to use. (We've already had the chance to try iDrive 8.5 in our long-term BMW i5.)

Other detail changes include standard heated front seats for all models, a new M Sport steering wheel with a flat bottom (standard on M240i models, but an option that comes with the M Sport pack on the base 230i). There is also a new ambient lighting effect around the central air vents. The 2 Series already came with neat light-up door panels, and this addition only luxes up BMW's smallest coupe even more. Last, but potentially least for once, there are new interior trim selections for the doors and dashboard.