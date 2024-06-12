Skip to main content

2025 BMW 2 Series First Look: Tiny Tweaks Inside and Out

Small changes for a small car

2025 BMW 2 Series front 3/4 rolling
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The BMW 2 Series gets tiny tweaks inside and out for 2025.
  • New software, new interior appointments, and new colors make up the bulk of the changes.
  • Expect deliveries to start in August, with prices ranging from $40,375 to $53,275.

The BMW 2 Series is one of an ever-shrinking number of 2+2 coupes on sale today. While the 2 Series currently is one of the best in its class, BMW has seen fit to make a series of teeny-tiny changes to next year's model. None of the revisions to the 2025 BMW 2 Series coupe is a mechanical change or a redux of the bodywork, and while there are a handful of new exterior options, most of the newness is happening inside.

2025 BMW 2 Series interior dash

What's new inside the 2

First, there's an update to the iDrive infotainment system. While the 2 Series coupe continues with the threaded screen design where BMW sticks two large displays behind one panel of glass, the software running it has been updated to iDrive 8.5. The update adds a quick select function to make accessing the settings and apps you use most often easier, and it now includes a permanent climate control bar at the bottom of the screen. It's a big change that makes the system much, much easier to use. (We've already had the chance to try iDrive 8.5 in our long-term BMW i5.)

Other detail changes include standard heated front seats for all models, a new M Sport steering wheel with a flat bottom (standard on M240i models, but an option that comes with the M Sport pack on the base 230i). There is also a new ambient lighting effect around the central air vents. The 2 Series already came with neat light-up door panels, and this addition only luxes up BMW's smallest coupe even more. Last, but potentially least for once, there are new interior trim selections for the doors and dashboard.

2025 BMW 2 Series rear 3/4

Is there anything new outside the 2?

Exterior updates are even more minor. A newly available M Sport Professional package includes blacked-out exterior trim pieces, a rear spoiler, and darkened taillights and headlights. It also comes with M Sport brakes on the 230i models, while M240i models already get the uprated brakes as standard kit.

Lastly, there are five new paint colors for the 2 Series. Vegas Red metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic, and Frozen Portimao Blue II metallic are available across the range. Zandvoort Blue, which was formerly exclusive to the M2, is now available on the M240i.

The full pricing run of all the 2 Series models (including destination and handling charges) are listed below. Deliveries for the new 2 will start in August of this year.

  • 2025 BMW 230i: $40,375
  • 2025 BMW 230i xDrive: $42,375
  • 2025 BMW M240i: $51,275
  • 2025 BMW M240i xDrive: $53,275
2025 BMW 2 Series interior dash detail

Edmunds says

The changes are smaller than you'd expect for a refresh, so maybe BMW has something bigger planned for next year.

